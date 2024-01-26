U.S. Ambassador Condemns Attack on Kurdistan Region Gas Field

2024-01-26 11:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the U.S. Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, condemned the attack on the Khor Mor gas field in the Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate.

"I condemn yesterday's attack on Khor Mor in Iraqi Kurdistan Region (IKR). The attack damaged infrastructure and exposed millions to power outages in midwinter." The U.S. Ambassador said on X.

Romanowski confirmed that the "U.S. stands by our partners in Iraq, including the IKR, in support of Iraqi sovereignty and security."

On Thursday evening, a security source told Shafaq News Agency that a significant fire erupted in the gas field operated by the UAE's Dana Gas in the Qadir Karam district of Chamchamal.

While the source reported an attack without specifying the damage, Reuters sources mentioned that an explosive drone struck the Khor Mor gas field, causing limited damage and no reported injuries.