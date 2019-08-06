Home › Iraq News › Kurds in Syrian Kurdistan warn of Turkish attack despite U.S. mediation

Kurds in Syrian Kurdistan warn of Turkish attack despite U.S. mediation

2019/08/06 | 11:30



QAMISHLO, Syrian Kurdistan,— A top Kurdish political official in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) in northeast Syria Monday warned neighbouring Turkey would attack at the first chance it got, despite US efforts to prevent a cross-border incursion.



On Sunday, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country was running out of patience with floundering US efforts to set up a buffer zone along its southern border. In July Erdogan said Turkey will destroy Kurdish militants in north Syria regardless of U.S. talks.



“Erdogan is serious and will embark on an attack at the first opportunity” against Kurdish fighters in Syrian Kurdistan, Aldar Khalil told AFP.























“If Turkey is not deterred and a consensus is not reached for an international decision to prevent it, it will definitely be on the offensive,” the Kurdish official said.



The Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) have been a key US ally in the fight against the Islamic State jihadist group in Syria’s northeast, where the Kurds maintain an autonomous administration.



But Ankara views them as a “terrorist” offshoot of the Kurdish PKK, which has fought a bloody separatist insurgency inside Turkey for the past 35 years.



As the fight against IS winds down in northeastern Syria, the prospect of a US military withdrawal has sparked Kurdish fears of a long threatened Turkish attack.



To alleviate these fears, Washington earlier this year proposed setting up a 30-kilometre (18-mile) “safe zone” on the Syrian side of the border.



The Turks have offered to implement such a buffer zone, but the Kurds have rejected any Turkish involvement.



Last-ditch talks between the US and Turkey on the issue are due to continue on Tuesday, after two days without reaching consensus.



On Monday, Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the United States should end its partnership with the YPG altogether.



Khalil said the talks were dragging on because the Americans are trying “to strike a balance… and find a compromise formula”.



He said the Kurds were “flexible” on the issue and had agreed to a buffer zone of around five kilometres wide, but Turkey refused the proposal.



Washington could stop any “attack with a single word… but it seems they don’t want to pressure Turkey more than needed,” he alleged.



Turkish media has regularly shown images in recent weeks of military convoys heading for the border area, carrying equipment and fighting units.



Turkey has launched two previous offenses into Syria against the Kurdish YPG, in 2016 and 2018 respectively.



In 2016, the Turkish troops entered northern Syria in an area some 100 km east of Afrin to stop the Kurdish YPG forces from extending areas under their control and connecting Syrian Kurdistan’s Kobani and Hasaka in the east with Afrin canton in the west.



In January 2018, Turkish military forces backed pro-Ankara Syrian mercenary fighters to clear the YPG from its northwestern enclave of Afrin. In March 2018, the operation was completed with the capture of the Kurdish city of Afrin.



The flags of Turkey and Syrian rebel groups were raised in the Kurdish Afrin city and a statue of Kurdish hero Kawa, a symbol of resistance against oppressors, was torn down.



Residents of the Kurdish city and Human right groups accuse Turkey and pro-Ankara fighters of kidnappings for ransom, armed robberies and torture.



But Khalil said he hoped any attack on Kurdish-held areas east of the Euphrates would not resemble the blitz on Afrin.



“Turkey would find difficulties in moving its planes around in the same airspace as American aircraft,” he said.



In March, YPG-led forces backed by air strikes by a US-led coalition expelled IS from its last scrap of territory in eastern Syria, but sleeper cells continue to claim deadly attacks across the country.



Nicholas Heras, an analyst for the Center for a New American Security, said the Americans were considering the possibility of joint patrols of any such “safe zone”.



“The US team, after several months of stalling Turkey, now believes that the only thing that will keep the Turkish army from invading is to allow Turkish military units to patrol northern and eastern Syria with the coalition,” he said.



If Turkey is truly concerned about terror, it could create a buffer within its own territory. But Turkish diplomats and generals must recognize that Turkish troops in Kurdish regions of Syria would be about as provocative as Armenian or Greek troops inside Turkey, Michael Rubin a former Pentagon official said in April.



Rubin said in his article “Turkey’s demand for a Syria buffer zone is about oil. The vast majority of Syria’s oil resources would also fall in the “buffer zone” that Turkey seeks to occupy. In effect, what Turkey seeks is not only the expulsion of Syrian Kurds from the buffer zone, but possession of the oil reserves their historic towns and villages sit over.”



Turkey fears the creation of a Kurdish autonomous region or Kurdish state in Syrian Kurdistan could encourage separatism amongst its own Kurds, according to analysts.



Analysts believe that Turkey is using the YPG as a pretext to invade Syrian Kurdistan and to undermine the Kurdish autonomous regions.



In 2013, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD — the political branch of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) — has established three autonomous Cantons of Jazeera, Kobani and Afrin and a Kurdish government across Syrian Kurdistan in 2013. On March 17, 2016, Kurdish authorities announced the creation of a “federal region” made up of those semi-autonomous regions in Syrian Kurdistan.



Washington has for years supported the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria, as part of an international anti-jihadist coalition dominated by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). But U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly announced the pullout from Syria.



U.S. President Donald Trump agreed “100%” with keeping a military presence in Syria. U.S. said in February to leave some 400 U.S. troops in Syria over the longer run. 200 troops to remain in the Syrian Kurdistan in the northeast as part of a multinational force and 200 to remain at an outpost in al-Tanf in southern Syria.



The Kurdish PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ, considered the most effective fighting force against IS in Syria and U.S. has provided them with arms. The YPG, which is the backbone of the SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.



The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces expelled the Islamic State group from its last patch of territory in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz in March 2019.



Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | AFP



