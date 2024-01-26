Gas Facility in Iraqi Kurdistan struck by Suspected Drone

Iraq News Now

2024-01-26 15:45:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Dana Gas has informed the market that a liquid storage tank at the Khor Mor facility in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq was struck by a suspected drone on the evening of Thursday, 25 January. It said there were no injuries to personnel, but that production was temporarily suspended to put out […]

