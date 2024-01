2024-01-26 15:45:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi budget airline Fly Baghdad has suspended operations until further notice, following the imposition of sanctions by the United States earlier this week. It said the move was in compliance with a decision of the Iraqi government. The airline added that due to the freezing of its bank accounts, it is unable […]

