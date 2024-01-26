2024-01-26 16:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Joint Operations Command condemned a drone attack on a gas field in the Kurdistan region as "sabotage" on Friday, vowing to take legal action against the perpetrators.

The attack targeted the Khor Mor gas field, one of Iraq's largest, early Friday morning, causing a temporary halt in production after a storage tank was hit, the statement said.

No casualties were reported.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, also Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, ordered an investigation into the circumstances of the attack, the statement added.

He also vowed to take "deterrent legal measures" against those responsible for the "criminal act" that threatens energy projects in the Kurdistan region and beyond.

The attack hit the Khor Mor gas field, one of the largest in Iraq, in the early hours of Friday morning, the Kurdistan Regional Government said in a statement. The fire was extinguished but production was halted as a precaution, it said.

The field is operated by Pearl Petroleum, a consortium of companies including UAE-based Dana Gas and Iraq's Crescent Petroleum. Dana Gas said in a statement that the attack caused "significant damage" to facilities at the field.

The attack comes amid a wider escalation in Iraq, where armed groups have carried out a series of attacks against U.S. forces and interests in the country.

The United States condemned the attack, saying it was "an act of terrorism" that targeted "Iraq's economic infrastructure."