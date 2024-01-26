Iraqi Resistance rejects Baghdad-Washington talks, vows to continue operations against US

2024-01-26 19:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Islamic Resistance in Iraq rejected on Friday the talks between the Iraqi and US governments regarding the scheduling of withdrawal, affirming its continuation of operations against the United States.

The resistance stated that "the calls of the Islamic Resistance, the decision of the parliament, and popular support to expel foreign forces have not found a way to implementation for years due to American evasion in carrying out its malicious agenda in Iraq and the region. The American concession to the Iraqi government's request to form a committee to arrange the status of their forces would not have happened without the strikes of the resistance and the blessings of the martyrs' blood. This proves that the American understands nothing but the language of strength."

The statement further emphasized that "the response of the Islamic Resistance to this claim is to continue with jihadist operations against foreign presence, preferring not to engage in dialogue regarding this alleged withdrawal until the true intentions and seriousness of their commitment to withdraw their occupying forces from Iraq are clarified, and their unmanned aerial and combat aircraft completely leave the country's airspace, and the joint operations command is handed over to the Iraqi side, with their officers withdrawn."

The Iraqi Resistance warned against "the danger of granting immunity to any foreign force under any pretext, let alone any commitment from the government or its security apparatus to protect these invading killers. If this were to happen, it would be a historic betrayal of Iraq and the blood of its martyrs."

The Washington Post reported that talks between Baghdad and Washington on the issue of US military presence have been ongoing even before the attack launched by Hamas on Israel on October 7, 2023, which led to the eruption of unrest in the region and exacerbated tensions between US forces and Iran-backed factions. However, these are not negotiations for withdrawal from Iraq.

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh denied that the discussions of the Iraqi-American High Military Committee, announced by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US Department of Defense, are related to the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq. According to Singh, the matter "concerns the future of Iraq and ensuring that it is ready to achieve success in defending its own security and sovereignty, and how the United States can support Iraq in doing so."