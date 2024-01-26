Iraqi pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia appeal for government intervention

2024-01-26 19:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Dozens of Iraqi pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia appealed to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Friday to intervene and allocate planes to transport them back to Iraq after the suspension of flights by "Fly Baghdad" airline.

In a video, several pilgrims from Karbala stated that they were stuck in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, following the decision by "Fly Baghdad" to halt its flights, highlighting the difficulty for elderly individuals to return to Iraq via land routes.

In response, Minister of Transportation Razzaq Muhaibis Al-Saadiawi instructed Iraqi Airways to coordinate with relevant authorities to repatriate the stranded Iraqi pilgrims from Saudi Arabia.

The ministry emphasized the necessity of utilizing all resources and expediting the organization of their return in coordination with the foreign offices of the airline.

Notably, the return of dozens of Iraqi pilgrims from Saudi Arabia on flights operated by "Fly Baghdad" was suspended due to sanctions imposed by the US Treasury Department.