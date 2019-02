Yemen, the media and the threat of al-Qaeda

2019/02/05 | 22:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Ghanem NuseibehIn January, the US confirmed launching a drone strike inYemen that killed al-Qaeda leader Jamal Al Badawi, the mastermind behind thebombing of the USS Cole in 2000 that left 17 American sailors dead. Last month,UK Security Minister Ben Wallace warned that al-Qaeda was resurgent andpreparing to launch attacks in Europe and Britain against airliners. The defeat of ISIS does not mean that Islamist extremism hasbeen defeated. On the contrary, Islamist extremists have demonstrated anunmatched ability to reincarnate under different names or by using differentcauses. We now face a real threat from a new al-Qaeda that not only carries thesame evil ideology behind such atrocities as 9/11 and 7/7, but one that isenergized by piggy-bagging on what seem to be benign human-rights causes. Foral-Qaeda, Yemen is ideal ground on which to regroup and from which it canlaunch attacks. Yemen was already a launch pad for attacks against the West,but is set to become an even more dangerous focus.Yemen has been a hotbed of extremism for decades. The failedYemeni state has encouraged both Sunni and Shia Islamists to train theircombatants to attack their enemies both inside and outside Yemen, including inthe United Kingdom. They have succeeded in shedding blood on the streets ofLondon before, and given half a chance, they will do so again. Doubting thisirrefutable fact could cost innocent lives. The Iranian backed Houthi militias’slogan of choice is “Death to Israel, death to America.” They are not onlyantisemitic and anti-Western, but they openly and unashamedly call for the annihilationof everything Western.In claiming responsibility for the 2010 US-boundcargo-planes bomb plot, al-Qaeda denounced Saudi Arabia’s help in uncoveringthe plot, saying, “God has exposed you and showed the world that you arenothing but treacherous agents to the Jews, because these bomb packages wereheaded to Jewish-Zionist temples, and you had to intervene with yourtreacherous ways to protect them”. This is what the Houthis share with the Sunni extremistcamp, al-Qaeda and ISIS.The Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting the Houthi rebels inYemen are also fighting the local branch of al-Qaeda in the Arab Peninsula.This is a side of the war that receives little attention, but has seriouslong-term implications for the West. The unfortunate price of war is theinevitable humanitarian price it costs.War is evil and no innocent human life is a price worthpaying. But the war has been thrust upon the West and upon its Arab allies inYemen to defeat those who threaten our way of life.The Qatari channel, Al Jazeera Arabic, continues to providea platform for extremists and antisemites fighting in the Yemen war, just likeit continues to be the channel of choice for all Islamist extremists. AlJazeera hosted as what it called an “exclusive” interview with Yemeni al-Qaedaoperative Adel Hassani. Al Jazeera sought to legitimate Hassani and used him toattack the Arab coalition. This seemed part of a campaign by Islamists tolegitimize the most dangerous Islamist extremists. Al Jazeera’s broadcastcoincided with the UK’s Channel 4 broadcasting a United Arab Emiratedocumentary about alleged human rights abuses in Yemen using the testimony ofnone other than Hassani. The British anti-extremism charity Faith Matters has pointedout that the testimony the Channel 4 documentary was based on one person, AdelHassani, misleadingly translating a song he was singing as a song againsttyrants. What Channel 4 failed to mention is that this song is an al-Qaedaanthem, authored by Sayyid Qutb, the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood leaderexecuted in 1966, whose ideology the British government said inspired al-Qaeda. Al-Qaeda sympathizers are again trying to infiltrate Westernmedia, promoting themselves as the ones on the side of human rights. They seemto be making a comeback, thanks to the legitimizing of the likes of Al Jazeera.It is not about whether what they say at any moment is right or wrong, it isabout giving them any platform at all.Yemen is a lawless state. It took the Americans 19 years tokill Al Badawi, even longer than killing Osama bin Laden. We cannot allowal-Qaeda sympathizers in Yemen to use freedom of expression in Britain tolegitimize their cause, even if at times it misleadingly appears to be alignedwith human rights. If we are concerned about human rights abuses in Yemen, itgoes totally against the interests of any country to use testimonies of thevery people who want to destroy us. We cannot afford to have Islamist extremistspresented as human-rights defenders, in Yemen or elsewhere. The media have aduty to ensure they don’t become a platform for terrorists, a task that somepeople have so far failed to understand.