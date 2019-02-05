Yemen, the media and the threat of al-Qaeda

2019/02/05 | 22:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Ghanem Nuseibeh
In January, the US confirmed launching a drone strike in
Yemen that killed al-Qaeda leader Jamal Al Badawi, the mastermind behind the
bombing of the USS Cole in 2000 that left 17 American sailors dead. Last month,
UK Security Minister Ben Wallace warned that al-Qaeda was resurgent and
preparing to launch attacks in Europe and Britain against airliners. The defeat of ISIS does not mean that Islamist extremism has
been defeated. On the contrary, Islamist extremists have demonstrated an
unmatched ability to reincarnate under different names or by using different
causes. We now face a real threat from a new al-Qaeda that not only carries the
same evil ideology behind such atrocities as 9/11 and 7/7, but one that is
energized by piggy-bagging on what seem to be benign human-rights causes. For
al-Qaeda, Yemen is ideal ground on which to regroup and from which it can
launch attacks. Yemen was already a launch pad for attacks against the West,
but is set to become an even more dangerous focus.Yemen has been a hotbed of extremism for decades. The failed
Yemeni state has encouraged both Sunni and Shia Islamists to train their
combatants to attack their enemies both inside and outside Yemen, including in
the United Kingdom. They have succeeded in shedding blood on the streets of
London before, and given half a chance, they will do so again. Doubting this
irrefutable fact could cost innocent lives. The Iranian backed Houthi militias’
slogan of choice is “Death to Israel, death to America.” They are not only
antisemitic and anti-Western, but they openly and unashamedly call for the annihilation
of everything Western.In claiming responsibility for the 2010 US-bound
cargo-planes bomb plot, al-Qaeda denounced Saudi Arabia’s help in uncovering
the plot, saying, “God has exposed you and showed the world that you are
nothing but treacherous agents to the Jews, because these bomb packages were
headed to Jewish-Zionist temples, and you had to intervene with your
treacherous ways to protect them”. This is what the Houthis share with the Sunni extremist
camp, al-Qaeda and ISIS.The Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting the Houthi rebels in
Yemen are also fighting the local branch of al-Qaeda in the Arab Peninsula.
This is a side of the war that receives little attention, but has serious
long-term implications for the West. The unfortunate price of war is the
inevitable humanitarian price it costs.War is evil and no innocent human life is a price worth
paying. But the war has been thrust upon the West and upon its Arab allies in
Yemen to defeat those who threaten our way of life.The Qatari channel, Al Jazeera Arabic, continues to provide
a platform for extremists and antisemites fighting in the Yemen war, just like
it continues to be the channel of choice for all Islamist extremists. Al
Jazeera hosted as what it called an “exclusive” interview with Yemeni al-Qaeda
operative Adel Hassani. Al Jazeera sought to legitimate Hassani and used him to
attack the Arab coalition. This seemed part of a campaign by Islamists to
legitimize the most dangerous Islamist extremists. Al Jazeera’s broadcast
coincided with the UK’s Channel 4 broadcasting a United Arab Emirate
documentary about alleged human rights abuses in Yemen using the testimony of
none other than Hassani. The British anti-extremism charity Faith Matters has pointed
out that the testimony the Channel 4 documentary was based on one person, Adel
Hassani, misleadingly translating a song he was singing as a song against
tyrants. What Channel 4 failed to mention is that this song is an al-Qaeda
anthem, authored by Sayyid Qutb, the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood leader
executed in 1966, whose ideology the British government said inspired al-Qaeda. Al-Qaeda sympathizers are again trying to infiltrate Western
media, promoting themselves as the ones on the side of human rights. They seem
to be making a comeback, thanks to the legitimizing of the likes of Al Jazeera.
It is not about whether what they say at any moment is right or wrong, it is
about giving them any platform at all.Yemen is a lawless state. It took the Americans 19 years to
kill Al Badawi, even longer than killing Osama bin Laden. We cannot allow
al-Qaeda sympathizers in Yemen to use freedom of expression in Britain to
legitimize their cause, even if at times it misleadingly appears to be aligned
with human rights. If we are concerned about human rights abuses in Yemen, it
goes totally against the interests of any country to use testimonies of the
very people who want to destroy us. We cannot afford to have Islamist extremists
presented as human-rights defenders, in Yemen or elsewhere. The media have a
duty to ensure they don’t become a platform for terrorists, a task that some
people have so far failed to understand.
