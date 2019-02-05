عربي | كوردى
Yemen, the media and the threat of al-Qaeda
2019/02/05 | 22:15
Ghanem Nuseibeh







In January, the US confirmed launching a drone strike in

Yemen that killed al-Qaeda leader Jamal Al Badawi, the mastermind behind the

bombing of the USS Cole in 2000 that left 17 American sailors dead. Last month,

UK Security Minister Ben Wallace warned that al-Qaeda was resurgent and

preparing to launch attacks in Europe and Britain against airliners. The defeat of ISIS does not mean that Islamist extremism has

been defeated. On the contrary, Islamist extremists have demonstrated an

unmatched ability to reincarnate under different names or by using different

causes. We now face a real threat from a new al-Qaeda that not only carries the

same evil ideology behind such atrocities as 9/11 and 7/7, but one that is

energized by piggy-bagging on what seem to be benign human-rights causes. For

al-Qaeda, Yemen is ideal ground on which to regroup and from which it can

launch attacks. Yemen was already a launch pad for attacks against the West,

but is set to become an even more dangerous focus.Yemen has been a hotbed of extremism for decades. The failed

Yemeni state has encouraged both Sunni and Shia Islamists to train their

combatants to attack their enemies both inside and outside Yemen, including in

the United Kingdom. They have succeeded in shedding blood on the streets of

London before, and given half a chance, they will do so again. Doubting this

irrefutable fact could cost innocent lives. The Iranian backed Houthi militias’

slogan of choice is “Death to Israel, death to America.” They are not only

antisemitic and anti-Western, but they openly and unashamedly call for the annihilation

of everything Western.In claiming responsibility for the 2010 US-bound

cargo-planes bomb plot, al-Qaeda denounced Saudi Arabia’s help in uncovering

the plot, saying, “God has exposed you and showed the world that you are

nothing but treacherous agents to the Jews, because these bomb packages were

headed to Jewish-Zionist temples, and you had to intervene with your

treacherous ways to protect them”. This is what the Houthis share with the Sunni extremist

camp, al-Qaeda and ISIS.The Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting the Houthi rebels in

Yemen are also fighting the local branch of al-Qaeda in the Arab Peninsula.

This is a side of the war that receives little attention, but has serious

long-term implications for the West. The unfortunate price of war is the

inevitable humanitarian price it costs.War is evil and no innocent human life is a price worth

paying. But the war has been thrust upon the West and upon its Arab allies in

Yemen to defeat those who threaten our way of life.The Qatari channel, Al Jazeera Arabic, continues to provide

a platform for extremists and antisemites fighting in the Yemen war, just like

it continues to be the channel of choice for all Islamist extremists. Al

Jazeera hosted as what it called an “exclusive” interview with Yemeni al-Qaeda

operative Adel Hassani. Al Jazeera sought to legitimate Hassani and used him to

attack the Arab coalition. This seemed part of a campaign by Islamists to

legitimize the most dangerous Islamist extremists. Al Jazeera’s broadcast

coincided with the UK’s Channel 4 broadcasting a United Arab Emirate

documentary about alleged human rights abuses in Yemen using the testimony of

none other than Hassani. The British anti-extremism charity Faith Matters has pointed

out that the testimony the Channel 4 documentary was based on one person, Adel

Hassani, misleadingly translating a song he was singing as a song against

tyrants. What Channel 4 failed to mention is that this song is an al-Qaeda

anthem, authored by Sayyid Qutb, the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood leader

executed in 1966, whose ideology the British government said inspired al-Qaeda. Al-Qaeda sympathizers are again trying to infiltrate Western

media, promoting themselves as the ones on the side of human rights. They seem

to be making a comeback, thanks to the legitimizing of the likes of Al Jazeera.

It is not about whether what they say at any moment is right or wrong, it is

about giving them any platform at all.Yemen is a lawless state. It took the Americans 19 years to

kill Al Badawi, even longer than killing Osama bin Laden. We cannot allow

al-Qaeda sympathizers in Yemen to use freedom of expression in Britain to

legitimize their cause, even if at times it misleadingly appears to be aligned

with human rights. If we are concerned about human rights abuses in Yemen, it

goes totally against the interests of any country to use testimonies of the

very people who want to destroy us. We cannot afford to have Islamist extremists

presented as human-rights defenders, in Yemen or elsewhere. The media have a

duty to ensure they don’t become a platform for terrorists, a task that some

people have so far failed to understand.



