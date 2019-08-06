Armed militias destabilize Sinjar: Official

2019/08/06 | 11:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saido Chato, head of Nineveh Provincial Council, has described the situation in Sinjar as unsafe as the city is threatened by armed militias.
In a statement, Chato said “some militias destabilize the safety of people in the town and surrounding areas, which suffer from the lack of services.”
Chato stressed the necessity that the parliament issues a decision that considers the disaster in Sinjar as a genocide crime.
He also added that more than 6,500 Yazidi are displaced in camps, while 80 mass graves that included remains of Yazidis killed by ISIS were found.
Around 3,000 Yazidi women, who were kidnapped by the militant group, are still missing, he further said.
In a statement, Chato said “some militias destabilize the safety of people in the town and surrounding areas, which suffer from the lack of services.”
Chato stressed the necessity that the parliament issues a decision that considers the disaster in Sinjar as a genocide crime.
He also added that more than 6,500 Yazidi are displaced in camps, while 80 mass graves that included remains of Yazidis killed by ISIS were found.
Around 3,000 Yazidi women, who were kidnapped by the militant group, are still missing, he further said.