KRI’s PM calls for resilience amid continued attacks: Condemnations alone ineffective

Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region (KRI), Masrour Barzani, stated on Friday that statements and condemnations regarding the attacks on Kurdistan will not put an end to the "enemies' assaults".

Barzani stated, "The various attacks against KRI are attempts by enemies and traitors to undermine the region's entity, believing that with these attacks and constant pressure, Kurdistan will collapse."

He added, "The resilient and patriotic people and KRI’s government are much stronger than to be defeated by conspiracy and injustice, thus the disappointment will remain for the enemies and traitors."

Continuing, he said, "We appreciate the solidarity and stance of friendly countries that have consistently condemned these attacks, however, statements and condemnations will not halt these conspiracies and assaults, nor prevent their recurrence."

He emphasized that "it is important for Baghdad to take practical steps to end the threat posed by these lawless elements, and it must protect the security of Iraq as a whole, including KRI."

Barzani urged friendly countries to take serious actions and provide field assistance to protect the security of our people, economic security, and political stability in KRI.

He also called on "the Kurdish people to confront these conspiracies with high courage and to maintain a strong patriotic spirit, not allowing traitors and enemies to sacrifice Kurdistan, its struggle, and achievements for their cowardice, greed, and lack of conscience."