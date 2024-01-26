Dana Gas halts operations at Khor Mor facility due to drone strike

2024-01-26 20:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Dana Gas recently announced that on Thursday, an apparent drone attacked its liquid storage tank at the Khor Mor site in northern Iraq. The firm, headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, asserted that no workers were hurt, but production was momentarily halted in order to tackle the outbreak of fire. Two of the largest […]

