Islamic Resistance in Iraq vows to strike more at US-led coalition forces

2024-01-26 21:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iran-allied armed groups vowed Friday to keep up attacks on US-led coalition forces in Iraq, ahead of imminent talks between Washington and Baghdad on the future of the foreign troops in the country. Washington has forces in Iraq as part of the international coalition against the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group, but after the outbreak […]

