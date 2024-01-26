Germany announces energy projects in Iraq

2024-01-26 21:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The German Ambassador to Iraq, Christine Hohmann, confirmed on Thursday work on projects to build facilities to utilize associated gas in Iraq, along with an announcement of energy development and investment initiatives. Hohmann told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that Siemens is carrying out an important project in Iraq, indicating that Germany […]

