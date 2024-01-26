AIDS Infections Surge in Nasiriyah, Azerbaijan Identified as Source

2024-01-26 23:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ An informed medical source in Dhi Qar Governorate disclosed alarming statistics on AIDS infections, particularly in Nasiriyah and its suburbs.

Official records from the Dhi Qar Health Department show 200 documented cases, with the majority occurring in individuals under 45.

The source, requesting anonymity, asserted to Shafaq News Agency that infection rates could be ten times higher due to unregistered cases.

The infections are reportedly linked to visits to Azerbaijan, identified as the source of the spreading disease in the governorate.

The source pointed out that the Ministry of Health provides medication for registered cases.