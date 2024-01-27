Kurdistan To Resume Gas Production at Khor Mor Field

2024-01-27 00:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced fixing gas production problems at the Khor Mor field, following coordinated efforts by teams from the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Ministry of Electricity, and Dana Gas Company.

A statement by the KRG said that the Ministry of Electricity is actively working to resume gas power plant units through the Electricity Control Center.

The ongoing process would continue until 10:00 A.M

On Thursday evening, a security source informed Shafaq News Agency of a significant fire in the gas field in the Qadir Karam district of Chamchamal, operated by the United Arab Emirates Dana Gas.

While the source reported an attack without specifying the extent of the damage, Reuters sources indicated that an explosive drone struck the Khor Mor gas field. According to Reuters insider information, the incident resulted in limited damage with no reported injuries.