IFC Invests in Iraqi Cement Company

2024-01-27 05:45:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, is investing in Al-Douh Iraqi Company for Cement Industries ("Al Douh"), a leading cement manufacturer and part of Al-Riyadh Investment Companies Group (RICG). According to a statement from the IFC, the decision was made to help boost economic diversification and spur […]

