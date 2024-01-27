Call to Boycott Iranian Products following Missile Attack

2024-01-27 05:45:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry has reportedly issued a statement urging traders in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to "suspend" the purchase of Iranian products in protest of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) missile strikes on a private residence in Erbil. The attacks killed at least four civilians, including two […]

