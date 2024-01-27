Basra Crude Records Weekly Gains with Global Oil Price Increase

2024-01-27 09:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Basra crude experienced weekly gains as global oil prices increased for the fourth consecutive week.

Basra Heavy crude closed its last session with a rise of 1.45 cents, reaching $77.61. It recorded weekly gains of $4.3, equivalent to 5.87%.

Basra Intermediate crude closed its last session with an increase of 1.45, reaching $80.84, and posted weekly gains of $4.83, equivalent to 6.35%.

Brent crude futures and West Texas Intermediate crude made weekly gains of more than 6%, marking their biggest weekly increase since the week ending Oct. 13 after the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza.