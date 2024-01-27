US dollar edges lower in Baghdad markets

2024-01-27 11:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, dollar prices fell in Baghdad markets while remaining stable in Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that dollar prices fell with the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges opening to record 151,400 dinars against 100 dollars.

The selling prices in exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad dropped, as the selling price reached 152,500 Iraqi dinars, while the purchasing price reached 151,050 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the stock market does not trade on official holidays. Still, the selling price reached 151,600 dinars against the dollar, and the purchasing price was 151,300 dinars against 100 dollars.