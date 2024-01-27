Iraq News Now

Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, drop in Erbil markets

2024-01-27 12:30:47 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Saturday, gold prices in the local markets of Baghdad remained stable while dropping in Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, gold prices on Al-Nahar Street in Baghdad this morning recorded a selling price of 424,000 Iraqi dinars for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold. The buying price was recorded at 420,000 Iraqi dinars.

The selling price of one mithqal of Iraqi 21-carat gold was 394,000 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price was 390,000.

In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 425,000 and 435,000, while Iraqi gold mithqal ranged between 395,000 and 405,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price -per mithqal- of 24-carat gold reached 500,000 Iraqi dinars, 21-carat gold sold for 440,000, and 18-carat gold sold for 380,000.

One mithqal is equivalent to five grams.

