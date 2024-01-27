PM Al-Sudani sponsors the Iraqi-US discussion to end the Global Coalition mission

2024-01-27 12:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani sponsored the commencement of the first round of dialogue between Iraq and the United States to end the mission of the Global Coalition in Iraq.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the U.S. Secretary of Defence revealed in separate statements that the U.S. and Iraqi officials will start working group meetings of the U.S.-Iraq Higher Military Commission in the coming days as part of a planned process both countries committed to last August.

The U.S. confirmed that the dialogue is not connected to recent tensions with Iranian-backed groups.

Expert working groups of military and defense professionals will examine the threat from ISIS, operational and environmental requirements, and the Iraqi security forces' capability levels.

In January 2020, the Iraqi parliament passed a non-binding resolution calling for the government to end the presence of all foreign troops.

Currently, there are 2500 US troops in Iraq for advisory and training missions upon the demand of the Iraqi government.