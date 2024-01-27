CBI reports Over 1$ billion in Weekly hard currency sales

2024-01-27 14:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) reported selling more than one billion US dollars in hard currency in the past week.

According to a report, CBI sold $1,076,381,000 over five days at an average of $215,276,307 per day.

Wednesday recorded the highest dollar sales at $220,271,544, while Sunday had the lowest at $209,634,304.

Foreign exchange transactions during the week amounted to $984,611,538 to boost international trade.

The cash sales reached $91,770,000.