Iraq and US-led Coalition's HMC to start its work in three groups

2024-01-27 15:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government announced the start of work of the joint Higher Military Commission between Iraq and the US-led Coalition in Baghdad to review the Coalition's mission after Iraq's victory against ISIS.

According to PM Mohamad Shia Al-Sudani's media office, "Military experts will oversee ending the military mission of the Global Coalition against Daesh, a decade after its initiation and after its successful achievement of its mission in partnership with Iraqi security and military forces."

The PM office explained that the Higher Military Commission (HMC) will start its work in three working groups: (the level of threat posed by ISIS), (operational and environmental requirements), and (strengthening the growing capabilities of the Iraqi security forces).

"Following this review, a specific timetable will be formulated to end the military mission of the Coalition, and transition to bilateral security relations between Iraq, the United States, and partner countries in the Coalition, with commitment to the Iraqi-US Strategic Framework Agreement signed in 2008 and also a commitment to the safety of Coalition advisors during the negotiation phase across the country, ensuring stability and preventing escalation." The statement said.

"The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation to the Coalition for the assistance it provided to Iraq in its war against ISIS terrorist gangs and Iraq's desire to transition to bilateral relations with all coalition member states."

Al-Sudani welcomed this agreement, considering it "a significant step in fulfilling the government's program and pledges to the Iraqi people."

"He emphasized Iraq's willingness to transition to comprehensive bilateral relations with coalition member states, led by the United States of America, grounded in the principles of international cooperation and friendship."

Before the meeting with the Coalition, the Prime Minister presided over a meeting involving military and security leaders representing the branches of the Iraqi armed forces.