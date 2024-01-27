Iraqi Parliament sets date for interrogation of CMC chief

2024-01-27 17:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament announced on Saturday the scheduled date for questioning Nabil Jasim, the head of the Iraqi Commission of Media and Communications (CMC), next Tuesday after completing all legal procedures.

The media department of the parliament stated that "the presidency of the council has set the date for interrogating the CMC head after fulfilling all legal requirements for next Tuesday."

The department further noted that "the presidency of the parliament has adjourned the session to next Monday."

The Iraqi Parliament held its regular session today, Saturday, under the chairmanship of its acting president, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi.

According to our correspondent, Al-Mandalawi opened the session, the second of the fifth electoral term, the third legislative year, and the first legislative term after achieving the legal quorum with the presence of 180 deputies.