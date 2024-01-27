HMC evaluates Iraqi military capabilities

2024-01-27 18:15:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi-American High Military Committee (HMC) announced today, Saturday, the launch of several committees to assess the Iraqi military capabilities.

The committee stated that "today represents the first step in establishing this supreme military council to enable leaders in the Global Coalition forces and in the Iraqi armed forces to contribute to a series of working groups and mutual approval to conduct assessments regarding three threat factors posed by ISIS, operational and environmental requirements, as well as the capabilities of the Iraqi armed forces."

The statement added that "the HMC, during the dialogue period, is working to identify the necessary conditions for the Joint Task Force's operation resolution during the necessary conditions for the mission transfer from Iraq."

The statement pointed out that "in August of last year, in Washington, the US State Department, the US Department of Defense, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, and the Iraqi Ministry of Defense participated in the inaugural Joint Security Cooperation Dialogue between America and Iraq, reaffirming their joint commitment to security cooperation and their mutual interest in the region's stability."