Rouhani threatens US: War with Iran is the mother of all wars

2019/08/06 | 14:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran’s President Hassan
Rouhani said on Tuesday that Tehran favors talks with Washington but the United
States must first lift sanctions it imposed on the Islamic republic.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran favors talks and negotiations and, if the US
really wants to talk, before anything else it should lift all sanctions,”
Rouhani said in remarks aired live on state television.
Rouhani, speaking at the foreign ministry after meeting with his top diplomat,
Mohammad Javad Zarif, said Iran was ready for talks regardless of whether or
not the US was party to a landmark nuclear deal.
“Whether they want to come into the JCPOA or not, it’s up to them,” said
Rouhani, referring to the 2015 nuclear deal known formally as the Joint
Comprehensive Plan of Action.However, the Iranian president also warned: “Peace with Iran
is the mother of all peace, war with Iran is the mother of all wars,”
presumably hinting that shipping might not be safe in the Strait of Hormuz,
where recent oil tanker seizures were reported, and where approximately
one-fifth of the world's oil passes through. In July, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards seized British
tanker Stena Impero near the Strait of Hormuz for alleged marine
violations, two weeks after British forces captured an Iranian oil tanker near
Gibraltar accused of violating sanctions on Syria.
“A strait for a strait. It can't be that the Strait of Hormuz is free for you
and the Strait of Gibraltar is not free for us,” Rouhani said.Tensions between Iran and its arch-foe the United States have
soared since Trump announced last year that the US was withdrawing from the
deal and began reimposing sanctions against Iran.
The nuclear deal set limits on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the
removal of punitive economic sanctions.
