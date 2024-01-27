Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsPolitical › Islamic Resistance targets Ain al-Assad Airbase in western Iraq

Islamic Resistance targets Ain al-Assad Airbase in western Iraq

Islamic Resistance targets Ain alAssad Airbase in western Iraq
Islamic Resistance targets Ain al-Assad Airbase in western Iraq
2024-01-27 20:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Saturday the targeting of the Ain al-Assad base, where US forces are stationed in western Iraq.

The Resistance stated that its fighters attacked the Ain al-Assad base in western al-Anbar with a drone.

Earlier on Saturday, the Iraqi Resistance targeted the American Koniko military base with a missile barrage deep inside Syrian territory.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links