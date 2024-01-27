Islamic Resistance targets Ain al-Assad Airbase in western Iraq
2024-01-27 20:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Saturday the targeting of the Ain al-Assad base, where US forces are stationed in western Iraq.
The Resistance stated that its fighters attacked the Ain al-Assad base in western al-Anbar with a drone.
Earlier on Saturday, the Iraqi Resistance targeted the American Koniko military base with a missile barrage deep inside Syrian territory.