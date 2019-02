The moral hazard of supporting Lebanon

2019/02/05 | 22:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Firas MaksadIn an interview conducted on the sidelines of Davos, Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil boasted to CNN’s Becky Andersonthat, despite his country’s chronic financial and political woes, he and hisfellow Lebanese politicians can teach Washington and London “how to run acountry without a budget.”In the same breath, seamlessly transitioning from hubris tohumility, Bassil pleaded for “Saudi Arabia and other countries to help Lebanonstay stable” by pledging additional financial aid.The foreign minister and a resourceful yet deeply corruptLebanese political establishment are desperate to forestall an impendingfinancial collapse that is largely of their own making. In a lightly veiledattempt at extortion, primarily targeting European donors who fear that afinancial meltdown in Lebanon could send waves of refugees into Europe, Bassilwarned that “a collapsed model of Lebanon would result in more terrorism,extremism, and violence.” The foreign minister also took aim at the deep pockets ofLebanon’s traditional financial saviors, the oil-producing Arab Gulf states. Hepraised Qatar for a recent pledge to buy $500 million worth of Lebanesegovernment debt, describing the Qataris as “good investors.” He added thatRiyadh ought to do the same. Bassil and his fellow Lebanese politicians have takenadvantage of Qatar’s largesse as it tries to undermine the Arab Quartet’sdiplomatic and economic boycott against it. He is now pushing further,attempting to secure funds by playing Qatar off against Saudi Arabia and theUnited Arab Emirates.It is a bald-faced maneuver by politicians who have perfectedthe art of exploiting geopolitics to stay in business – but one that mayalready be bearing fruit. Speaking from Davos, Saudi Arabia’s finance ministerpledged to “support Lebanon all the way” when asked whether his country wouldbe willing to help Lebanon in light of the Qatari aid package. While the impulse to preserve Lebanese and regionalstability is understandable in this otherwise turbulent part of the world,continuing to pump money into an increasingly corrupt political order will notsolve Lebanon’s structural problems and will, at best, provide only short-termrelief.Furthermore, such unconditional aid only deepens and furtherentrenches the culture of nepotism and exploitation that is leaving Lebanesecitizens to contend with falling incomes and a rising public debt, without theprovision of even the most basic public services.Corruption in Lebanon has reached unprecedented levels. In2012, Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index ranked Lebanonas the 128th most corrupt nation out of 176; by 2017, Lebanon had droppedanother fifteen slots to 143rd. It is no coincidence that the rise in corruption has beenaccompanied by increasingly dire warnings from international donors and ratingagencies about Lebanon’s financial and economic outlook. The country’s debt isroughly $83 billion, equivalent to 150 percent of Lebanon’s GDP and the thirdhighest in the world. Moody’s now considers Lebanon to be a “very high creditrisk.” So despite the temptation to follow Qatar’s lead and bailout Lebanon’s political class in the name of stability, it is imperative thatgood money not be thrown after bad. There is an alternative path out of thiscrisis, however. It is one that could spare Lebanon’s people the hardship offinancial collapse but stops short of empowering the deeply flawed and rottenmodel Lebanon has come to represent.The more sustainable approach is to insist that politiciansdeliver on the basic economic and structural reforms they pledged to undertakeat the April 2018 Paris IV donor conference. If implemented, these reforms willunlock $11 billion in aid, a much more significant pot of money than the onejust offered. They would also help limit the graft that traps Lebanon in thevicious cycle of ballooning financial obligations. Alas, Lebanon’s path to financial salvation has been blockedby eight months of political paralysis, the result of its politicians’inability to compromise over the formation of a new cabinet. They are lookingfor foreign handouts while they continue their wrangling over ministries whichprovide them with patronage opportunities. Meanwhile, the average Lebanesecitizen suffers in silence. Mr. Bassil, whose parliamentary coalition was dubbed one of“Reform and Change”, should understand that the collapsed model of Lebanon hewarns about is entirely of their making, and that only they – Lebanon’spolitical elites – can truly save it.