The moral hazard of supporting Lebanon
2019/02/05 | 22:15
Firas Maksad







In an interview conducted on the sidelines of Davos, Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil boasted to CNN’s Becky Anderson

that, despite his country’s chronic financial and political woes, he and his

fellow Lebanese politicians can teach Washington and London “how to run a

country without a budget.”In the same breath, seamlessly transitioning from hubris to

humility, Bassil pleaded for “Saudi Arabia and other countries to help Lebanon

stay stable” by pledging additional financial aid.The foreign minister and a resourceful yet deeply corrupt

Lebanese political establishment are desperate to forestall an impending

financial collapse that is largely of their own making. In a lightly veiled

attempt at extortion, primarily targeting European donors who fear that a

financial meltdown in Lebanon could send waves of refugees into Europe, Bassil

warned that “a collapsed model of Lebanon would result in more terrorism,

extremism, and violence.” The foreign minister also took aim at the deep pockets of

Lebanon’s traditional financial saviors, the oil-producing Arab Gulf states. He

praised Qatar for a recent pledge to buy $500 million worth of Lebanese

government debt, describing the Qataris as “good investors.” He added that

Riyadh ought to do the same. Bassil and his fellow Lebanese politicians have taken

advantage of Qatar’s largesse as it tries to undermine the Arab Quartet’s

diplomatic and economic boycott against it. He is now pushing further,

attempting to secure funds by playing Qatar off against Saudi Arabia and the

United Arab Emirates.It is a bald-faced maneuver by politicians who have perfected

the art of exploiting geopolitics to stay in business – but one that may

already be bearing fruit. Speaking from Davos, Saudi Arabia’s finance minister

pledged to “support Lebanon all the way” when asked whether his country would

be willing to help Lebanon in light of the Qatari aid package. While the impulse to preserve Lebanese and regional

stability is understandable in this otherwise turbulent part of the world,

continuing to pump money into an increasingly corrupt political order will not

solve Lebanon’s structural problems and will, at best, provide only short-term

relief.Furthermore, such unconditional aid only deepens and further

entrenches the culture of nepotism and exploitation that is leaving Lebanese

citizens to contend with falling incomes and a rising public debt, without the

provision of even the most basic public services.Corruption in Lebanon has reached unprecedented levels. In

2012, Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index ranked Lebanon

as the 128th most corrupt nation out of 176; by 2017, Lebanon had dropped

another fifteen slots to 143rd. It is no coincidence that the rise in corruption has been

accompanied by increasingly dire warnings from international donors and rating

agencies about Lebanon’s financial and economic outlook. The country’s debt is

roughly $83 billion, equivalent to 150 percent of Lebanon’s GDP and the third

highest in the world. Moody’s now considers Lebanon to be a “very high credit

risk.” So despite the temptation to follow Qatar’s lead and bail

out Lebanon’s political class in the name of stability, it is imperative that

good money not be thrown after bad. There is an alternative path out of this

crisis, however. It is one that could spare Lebanon’s people the hardship of

financial collapse but stops short of empowering the deeply flawed and rotten

model Lebanon has come to represent.The more sustainable approach is to insist that politicians

deliver on the basic economic and structural reforms they pledged to undertake

at the April 2018 Paris IV donor conference. If implemented, these reforms will

unlock $11 billion in aid, a much more significant pot of money than the one

just offered. They would also help limit the graft that traps Lebanon in the

vicious cycle of ballooning financial obligations. Alas, Lebanon’s path to financial salvation has been blocked

by eight months of political paralysis, the result of its politicians’

inability to compromise over the formation of a new cabinet. They are looking

for foreign handouts while they continue their wrangling over ministries which

provide them with patronage opportunities. Meanwhile, the average Lebanese

citizen suffers in silence. Mr. Bassil, whose parliamentary coalition was dubbed one of

“Reform and Change”, should understand that the collapsed model of Lebanon he

warns about is entirely of their making, and that only they – Lebanon’s

political elites – can truly save it.



