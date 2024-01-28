GM of Iraqi Cement Company Arrested on Bribery Charges

2024-01-28 21:57:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Commission of Integrity has arrested the General Manager of the Iraqi Cement Company and the director of a private company on charges of bribery. The arrests followed a tip-off from an investor who claimed to be a victim of extortion, having been asked for a sum of $500,000 in exchange for […]

