Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › GM of Iraqi Cement Company Arrested on Bribery Charges

GM of Iraqi Cement Company Arrested on Bribery Charges

GM of Iraqi Cement Company Arrested on Bribery Charges
GM of Iraqi Cement Company Arrested on Bribery Charges
2024-01-28 21:57:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Commission of Integrity has arrested the General Manager of the Iraqi Cement Company and the director of a private company on charges of bribery. The arrests followed a tip-off from an investor who claimed to be a victim of extortion, having been asked for a sum of $500,000 in exchange for […]

The post GM of Iraqi Cement Company Arrested on Bribery Charges first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links