'War with Iran is the mother of all wars', Rouhani threatens US
2019/08/06 | 18:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran’s

President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that Tehran favors talks with

Washington but the United States must first lift sanctions it imposed on the country.“Iran

favors talks and negotiations and, if the US really wants to talk, before

anything else it should lift all sanctions,” Rouhani said in remarks aired live

on state television.Rouhani,

speaking at the foreign ministry after meeting with his top diplomat, Mohammad

Javad Zarif, said Iran was ready for talks regardless of whether or not the US

was party to a landmark nuclear deal.“Whether

they want to come into the JCPOA or not, it’s up to them,” said Rouhani,

referring to the 2015 nuclear deal known formally as the Joint Comprehensive

Plan of Action.However,

the Iranian president also warned: “Peace with Iran is the mother of all peace;

war with Iran is the mother of all wars,” presumably hinting that shipping

might not be safe in the Strait of Hormuz, where recent oil tanker seizures

were reported and where approximately one-fifth of the world's oil passes

through.In

July, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards seized British tanker Stena Impero near

the Strait of Hormuz for alleged marine violations, two weeks after British

forces captured an Iranian oil tanker near Gibraltar accused of violating sanctions

on Syria.“A

strait for a strait. It can't be that the Strait of Hormuz is free for you and

the Strait of Gibraltar is not free for us,” Rouhani said.Tensions

between Iran and its arch-foe the United States have soared since Trump

announced last year that the US was withdrawing from the deal and began

reimposing sanctions against Iran.The

nuclear deal set limits on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the removal

of punitive economic sanctions.

