'War with Iran is the mother of all wars', Rouhani threatens US

'War with Iran is the mother of all wars', Rouhani threatens US

2019/08/06 | 18:40



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran’sPresident Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that Tehran favors talks withWashington but the United States must first lift sanctions it imposed on the country.“Iranfavors talks and negotiations and, if the US really wants to talk, beforeanything else it should lift all sanctions,” Rouhani said in remarks aired liveon state television.Rouhani,speaking at the foreign ministry after meeting with his top diplomat, MohammadJavad Zarif, said Iran was ready for talks regardless of whether or not the USwas party to a landmark nuclear deal.“Whetherthey want to come into the JCPOA or not, it’s up to them,” said Rouhani,referring to the 2015 nuclear deal known formally as the Joint ComprehensivePlan of Action.However,the Iranian president also warned: “Peace with Iran is the mother of all peace;war with Iran is the mother of all wars,” presumably hinting that shippingmight not be safe in the Strait of Hormuz, where recent oil tanker seizureswere reported and where approximately one-fifth of the world's oil passesthrough.InJuly, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards seized British tanker Stena Impero nearthe Strait of Hormuz for alleged marine violations, two weeks after Britishforces captured an Iranian oil tanker near Gibraltar accused of violating sanctionson Syria.“Astrait for a strait. It can't be that the Strait of Hormuz is free for you andthe Strait of Gibraltar is not free for us,” Rouhani said.Tensionsbetween Iran and its arch-foe the United States have soared since Trumpannounced last year that the US was withdrawing from the deal and beganreimposing sanctions against Iran.Thenuclear deal set limits on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the removalof punitive economic sanctions.