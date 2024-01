2024-01-29 00:30:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – In an effort to stop smuggling and fight ISIS, the Iraqi Minister of Interior, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, declared on Sunday that the concrete wall between the two countries has been completed. The Iraqi border guard forces command held a celebration for the completion of the concrete wall on the border between Iraq […]

