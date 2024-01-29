2024-01-29 03:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The International Finance Corporation (IFC), Iraq Venture Partners (IVP), and Innovest Middle East have created a new initiative that aims to address the challenges faced by entrepreneurs in Iraq. A statement from IFC said the new program, "Scale Iraq (#ScaleIraq)", will support 20 startups, addressing their specific needs and gaps, esigning and […]

The post New Initiative to Help Iraqi Entrepreneurs first appeared on Iraq Business News.