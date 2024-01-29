2024-01-29 03:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, met with a delegation led by Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs José Manuel Albares at Baghdad Palace on Thursday. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein also attended the meeting. President Rashid emphasized the importance of working together to strengthen relations between […]

The post President urges Spanish Businessmen to Invest in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.