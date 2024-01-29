Iraq, Jordan sign Anti-Corruption MoU

2024-01-29 03:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Judge Haider Hanoun, head of the Federal Integrity Commission in Iraq, called on all countries, especially those parties to the United Nations and Arab anti-corruption agreements, to unite, cooperate, and combine efforts to mitigate the danger of corruption. He emphasized that corruption has become a phenomenon crossing national borders, and modern methods […]

