US President announces New Ambassador to Iraq

2024-01-29 03:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to nominate Tracey Ann Jacobson (pictured) as Ambassador to Iraq. If approved by the Senate, Ms Jacobson will take over the role from Alina L. Romanowski, who has served in the post since June 2022. In a statement from The White House, Tracey Jacobson […]

