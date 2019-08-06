Home › INA › MOF announces the allocation of a military aircraft to transport the remains of Kuwaitis to their country

2019/08/06 | 19:50



Defense minister Najah al-Shammari announced on Tuesday the allocation of a military aircraft to transport the remains of Kuwaitis directly to their country after completing all procedures related to the file of the missing in Iraq.







A statement to the ministry received that Al-Shammari received at the headquarters of the Ministry of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Iraq, Janine Hines plachkart , responsible for the file of missing Kuwaitis, Stressing his full support to the international organization to work with them in helping Iraq and its people and open prospects for cooperation in various fields.







For her part, the representative of the United Nations expressed its happiness for the Ministry of Defense to provide all the possibilities to help the success of the United Nations mission in Iraq in cooperation with the Kuwaiti side and the Red Cross.



















