PM reiterates orders to IMIS to withdraw from Nineveh
2019/08/06 | 19:50
Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi reiterated on Tuesday his

orders to the 30th Brigade, affiliated to the Iranian Militias

in Iraq and Syria (IMIS), to withdraw from Nineveh.



The 30th Brigade had declined to withdraw from Nineveh province.Earlier, Abd al-Mahdi issued a decree ordering IMIS to

fully integrate into the armed forces or join political groups.A statement issued by the prime minister’s office said: “No faction is allowed

to work secretly or openly outside these instructions.”An official in Nineveh province criticized the 30th Brigade, saying that its

decision is an unexpected decision considered as insurgence against the prime

minister and the Iraqi government.







