Home › Baghdad Post › PM reiterates orders to IMIS to withdraw from Nineveh

PM reiterates orders to IMIS to withdraw from Nineveh

2019/08/06 | 19:50



Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi reiterated on Tuesday his



orders to the 30th Brigade, affiliated to the Iranian Militias



in Iraq and Syria (IMIS), to withdraw from Nineveh.







The 30th Brigade had declined to withdraw from Nineveh province.Earlier, Abd al-Mahdi issued a decree ordering IMIS to



fully integrate into the armed forces or join political groups.A statement issued by the prime minister’s office said: “No faction is allowed



to work secretly or openly outside these instructions.”An official in Nineveh province criticized the 30th Brigade, saying that its



decision is an unexpected decision considered as insurgence against the prime



minister and the Iraqi government.















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi reiterated on Tuesday hisorders to the 30th Brigade, affiliated to the Iranian Militiasin Iraq and Syria (IMIS), to withdraw from Nineveh.The 30th Brigade had declined to withdraw from Nineveh province.Earlier, Abd al-Mahdi issued a decree ordering IMIS tofully integrate into the armed forces or join political groups.A statement issued by the prime minister’s office said: “No faction is allowedto work secretly or openly outside these instructions.”An official in Nineveh province criticized the 30th Brigade, saying that itsdecision is an unexpected decision considered as insurgence against the primeminister and the Iraqi government.