PM reiterates orders to IMIS to withdraw from Nineveh

2019/08/06 | 19:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi reiterated on Tuesday his
orders to the 30th Brigade, affiliated to the Iranian Militias
in Iraq and Syria (IMIS), to withdraw from Nineveh.
The 30th Brigade had declined to withdraw from Nineveh province.Earlier, Abd al-Mahdi issued a decree ordering IMIS to
fully integrate into the armed forces or join political groups.A statement issued by the prime minister’s office said: “No faction is allowed
to work secretly or openly outside these instructions.”An official in Nineveh province criticized the 30th Brigade, saying that its
decision is an unexpected decision considered as insurgence against the prime
minister and the Iraqi government.
