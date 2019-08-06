Any Turkish incursion into Syria 'unacceptable': Pentagon

2019/08/06 | 20:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US
Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday that any Turkish operation into
northern Syria would be “unacceptable” and the United States would prevent
unilateral incursions, as tensions between Washington and Ankara simmer.On
Sunday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey, which already has a
foothold in northwest Syria, will carry out a military operation in a
Kurdish-controlled area east of the Euphrates in northern Syria. “Clearly
we believe any unilateral action by them (Turkey) would be unacceptable,” Esper
told reporters traveling with him to Japan. “What
we’re going to do is prevent unilateral incursions that would upset, again,
these mutual interests... the United States, Turkey and the SDF share with
regard to northern Syria,” Esper said. The
SDF stands for the Syrian Democratic Forces. With US backing, the SDF, which
includes the Kurdish YPG militia, have taken control over the last four years
of much of northeastern Syria from ISIS militants. Ankara sees the YPG as a terrorist
organization. Esper
said the United States did not have any “ambition” to abandon the SDF, but
stopped short of guaranteeing that the United States would protect them in case
of a Turkish operation. A
team from the Pentagon was in Turkey to speak with Turkish officials about the
issue and Esper said he was hopeful that an agreement could be reached with
Ankara. Esper
suggested that a Turkish operation into northern Syria could affect the SDF’s
focus on ensuring ISIS did not retake the territory it once held in Syria and
the ability of the US-backed forces to hold the thousands of alleged ISIS
fighters in detention. The
Turkish-led campaign, which has for months been delayed due to resistance from
Washington, is aimed at evicting Kurdish YPG forces from a string of border
towns in Raqqa and Hasaka provinces. Ankara
has accused Washington of stalling progress on setting up a safe zone inside
Syria’s northeastern border with Turkey that would be cleared of the Kurdish
YPG militia. This
week, Erdogan said both Russia and the United States had been told of the
planned operation, but did not say when it would begin. It would mark the third
Turkish incursion into Syria in as many years. Ties
between the two NATO allies have been strained over a host of issues, including
the United States’ removal of Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program after
Ankara bought and took delivery of Russian S-400 missile defense systems that
Washington sees as a threat.
