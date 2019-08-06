عربي | كوردى


Any Turkish incursion into Syria 'unacceptable': Pentagon

Any Turkish incursion into Syria 'unacceptable': Pentagon
2019/08/06 | 20:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday that any Turkish operation into

northern Syria would be “unacceptable” and the United States would prevent

unilateral incursions, as tensions between Washington and Ankara simmer.On

Sunday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey, which already has a

foothold in northwest Syria, will carry out a military operation in a

Kurdish-controlled area east of the Euphrates in northern Syria. “Clearly

we believe any unilateral action by them (Turkey) would be unacceptable,” Esper

told reporters traveling with him to Japan. “What

we’re going to do is prevent unilateral incursions that would upset, again,

these mutual interests... the United States, Turkey and the SDF share with

regard to northern Syria,” Esper said. The

SDF stands for the Syrian Democratic Forces. With US backing, the SDF, which

includes the Kurdish YPG militia, have taken control over the last four years

of much of northeastern Syria from ISIS militants. Ankara sees the YPG as a terrorist

organization. Esper

said the United States did not have any “ambition” to abandon the SDF, but

stopped short of guaranteeing that the United States would protect them in case

of a Turkish operation. A

team from the Pentagon was in Turkey to speak with Turkish officials about the

issue and Esper said he was hopeful that an agreement could be reached with

Ankara. Esper

suggested that a Turkish operation into northern Syria could affect the SDF’s

focus on ensuring ISIS did not retake the territory it once held in Syria and

the ability of the US-backed forces to hold the thousands of alleged ISIS

fighters in detention. The

Turkish-led campaign, which has for months been delayed due to resistance from

Washington, is aimed at evicting Kurdish YPG forces from a string of border

towns in Raqqa and Hasaka provinces. Ankara

has accused Washington of stalling progress on setting up a safe zone inside

Syria’s northeastern border with Turkey that would be cleared of the Kurdish

YPG militia. This

week, Erdogan said both Russia and the United States had been told of the

planned operation, but did not say when it would begin. It would mark the third

Turkish incursion into Syria in as many years. Ties

between the two NATO allies have been strained over a host of issues, including

the United States’ removal of Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program after

Ankara bought and took delivery of Russian S-400 missile defense systems that

Washington sees as a threat.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW