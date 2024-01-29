Iraqi government condemns escalation and offers to mediate

2024-01-29 13:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's government condemned the ongoing escalation in the region, particularly the recent attack on Jordan, and offered to help mediate a resolution.

"The Iraqi government condemns the ongoing escalation, especially the recent attack on the Syrian-Jordanian border, and is following with great concern the dangerous security developments in the region," said government spokesman Bassem al-Awadi in a statement earlier today, Monday.

"While Iraq is calling for an end to the cycle of violence, it confirms its readiness to work to draw up basic rules of engagement that will spare the region further repercussions and prevent the conflict from spreading," he added.

Al-Awadi said that the repercussions of the escalation threaten regional and international peace and security, undermine efforts to combat terrorism and drugs, and expose trade, the economy, and energy supplies to danger.