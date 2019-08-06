Home › Iraq News › After 18 months of threats, how likely are the Turks to attack Syrian Kurdistan?

After 18 months of threats, how likely are the Turks to attack Syrian Kurdistan?

2019/08/06 | 21:00



BEIRUT,— After 18 months of threats, Turkey’s president warned Tuesday that his troops could attack Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava), the Kurdish region in northeast Syria “very soon”.



Why would Turkey lead such a cross-border incursion, what do Syria’s Kurds want, and how is the United States — an ally of both sides — trying to ease tensions?



Why the Turkish threats?























While Syria’s Kurds have largely stayed out of their country’s eight-year war, they have set up their own institutions in a semi-autonomous region in its northeast.



Across the border, Turkey has eyed this push for increased independence with suspicion, regarding Kurdish fighters there as “terrorists”.



Ankara views the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) as an offshoot of the Kurdish PKK, which has fought an insurgency inside Turkey for the past 35 years.



To keep any Kurdish expansion in check, Turkey has launched two campaigns in Syria since 2016.



Last year it seized the key Kurdish enclave of Afrin after months of deadly bombardment.



On Tuesday, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country had “the right to eliminate all threats against its national security”.



“God willing, we will carry the process (already started) to the next stage very soon,” he said.



On Sunday, he expressed frustration with stalling US-Turkish talks in Ankara that aim to prevent a Turkish offensive by setting up a buffer zone along its southern border.



Turkey would like such a “security zone” to run 30 kilometres (18 miles) wide inside Syria and to be controlled by Turkish troops.



What do the Kurds want?



Across the frontier, the Kurds initially rejected any Turkish presence in a buffer zone inside Syria, demanding international monitors instead.



But on Monday, a top political official in the Kurdish region said they were prepared to be flexible.



Aldar Khalil told AFP they had agreed to a buffer zone of around five kilometres wide, but Turkey rejected the proposal.



“It wants to control the area all on its own,” he said.



He also said the Kurds had been asking to take part in “safe zone” talks between Washington and Ankara, but that the latter had refused.



Syrian Kurdish forces have played a key role in the US-backed fight against the Islamic State group.



The Kurdish YPG forces expelled the Islamic State group from its last patch of territory in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz in March 2019.



Today, they hold thousands of suspected Islamic jihadists in jail, as well as alleged IS family members in overcrowded camps.



A Turkish offensive “would make guarding the jails and camps difficult,” Khalil warned.



Urgently needing support, the Kurds have opened channels with the Russia-backed regime of President Bashar Al-Assad.



“The conversation is ongoing” with the Kurds hoping to “negotiate a certain formula for these areas”, Khalil said.



“But Damascus has not yet decided anything or made its true position clear despite the urgency of the situation,” he added.



If diplomacy failed, he said, Kurdish forces would have no choice but to “resist” the Turks.



Can the US save the day?



The United States — both a NATO ally of Turkey and backer of the Kurds — is stuck in the middle.



Despite Kurdish fears, on Monday the Pentagon insisted any unilateral offensive by Turkey would be “unacceptable“.



But finding an arrangement that will suit both sides is a tricky task, analysts say.



Nicholas Danforth, a fellow at the German Marshall Fund, said the Americans and the Turks had different goals.



“US safe zone proposals have focused on the narrow goal of keeping Turkey’s border safe,” he said.



But “Turkey envisions something like Afrin”, which it now totally controls with its Syrian rebel proxies.



Ankara’s latest threats come amid signs of growing hostility towards the Syrian refugee population in Turkey, the largest in the world at 3.6 million.



Fellow analyst Nicholas Heras said Erdogan also aims to “relieve domestic political pressure on himself by resettling tens of thousands of Syrian refugees back inside Syria”.



Faced with Ankara’s demands, the United States would likely seek a compromise in joint patrols, including both Turkey and the anti-IS coalition, said Heras, from the Center for a New American Security.



“If they give Erdogan the ‘win’ of forcing a Turkish military presence in some areas… in chaperoned patrols with the US and perhaps French forces, then the threat of further Turkish military action can be averted,” he said.



But Washington is not asking the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces if they will accept a Turkish military presence, he added.



“It is telling the SDF this is a fait accompli.”



If Turkey is truly concerned about terror, it could create a buffer within its own territory. But Turkish diplomats and generals must recognize that Turkish troops in Kurdish regions of Syria would be about as provocative as Armenian or Greek troops inside Turkey, Michael Rubin a former Pentagon official said in April.



Rubin said in his article “Turkey’s demand for a Syria buffer zone is about oil. The vast majority of Syria’s oil resources would also fall in the “buffer zone” that Turkey seeks to occupy. In effect, what Turkey seeks is not only the expulsion of Syrian Kurds from the buffer zone, but possession of the oil reserves their historic towns and villages sit over.”



In 2013, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD — the political branch of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) — has established three autonomous Cantons of Jazeera, Kobani and Afrin and a Kurdish government across Syrian Kurdistan in 2013. On March 17, 2016, Kurdish authorities announced the creation of a “federal region” made up of those semi-autonomous regions in Syrian Kurdistan.



Washington has for years supported the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria, as part of an international anti-jihadist coalition dominated by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). But U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly announced the pullout from Syria.



The Kurdish PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ, considered the most effective fighting force against IS in Syria and U.S. has provided them with arms. The YPG, which is the backbone of the SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.



Previous incursions



Turkey has launched two previous offenses into Syria against the Kurdish YPG, in 2016 and 2018 respectively.



In 2016, the Turkish troops entered northern Syria in an area some 100 km east of Afrin to stop the Kurdish YPG forces from extending areas under their control and connecting Syrian Kurdistan’s Kobani and Hasaka in the east with Afrin canton in the west.



In January 2018, Turkish military forces backed pro-Ankara Syrian mercenary fighters to clear the YPG from its northwestern enclave of Afrin. In March 2018, the operation was completed with the capture of the Kurdish city of Afrin.



The flags of Turkey and Syrian rebel groups were raised in the Kurdish Afrin city and a statue of Kurdish hero Kawa, a symbol of resistance against oppressors, was torn down.



Residents of the Kurdish city and Human right groups accuse Turkey and pro-Ankara fighters of kidnappings for ransom, armed robberies and torture.



Turkey fears the creation of a Kurdish autonomous region or Kurdish state in Syrian Kurdistan could encourage separatism amongst its own Kurds, according to analysts.



Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | AFP



Comments Comments



























(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- A Syrian Kurdish YPG fighter patrols near a Turkish army tank on the Syrian-Turkish border, Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava), 2015. Photo: APBEIRUT,— After 18 months of threats, Turkey’s president warned Tuesday that his troops could attack Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava), the Kurdish region in northeast Syria “very soon”.Why would Turkey lead such a cross-border incursion, what do Syria’s Kurds want, and how is the United States — an ally of both sides — trying to ease tensions?Why the Turkish threats?While Syria’s Kurds have largely stayed out of their country’s eight-year war, they have set up their own institutions in a semi-autonomous region in its northeast.Across the border, Turkey has eyed this push for increased independence with suspicion, regarding Kurdish fighters there as “terrorists”.Ankara views the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) as an offshoot of the Kurdish PKK, which has fought an insurgency inside Turkey for the past 35 years.To keep any Kurdish expansion in check, Turkey has launched two campaigns in Syria since 2016.Last year it seized the key Kurdish enclave of Afrin after months of deadly bombardment.On Tuesday, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country had “the right to eliminate all threats against its national security”.“God willing, we will carry the process (already started) to the next stage very soon,” he said.On Sunday, he expressed frustration with stalling US-Turkish talks in Ankara that aim to prevent a Turkish offensive by setting up a buffer zone along its southern border.Turkey would like such a “security zone” to run 30 kilometres (18 miles) wide inside Syria and to be controlled by Turkish troops.What do the Kurds want?Across the frontier, the Kurds initially rejected any Turkish presence in a buffer zone inside Syria, demanding international monitors instead.But on Monday, a top political official in the Kurdish region said they were prepared to be flexible.Aldar Khalil told AFP they had agreed to a buffer zone of around five kilometres wide, but Turkey rejected the proposal.“It wants to control the area all on its own,” he said.He also said the Kurds had been asking to take part in “safe zone” talks between Washington and Ankara, but that the latter had refused.Syrian Kurdish forces have played a key role in the US-backed fight against the Islamic State group.The Kurdish YPG forces expelled the Islamic State group from its last patch of territory in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz in March 2019.Today, they hold thousands of suspected Islamic jihadists in jail, as well as alleged IS family members in overcrowded camps.A Turkish offensive “would make guarding the jails and camps difficult,” Khalil warned.Urgently needing support, the Kurds have opened channels with the Russia-backed regime of President Bashar Al-Assad.“The conversation is ongoing” with the Kurds hoping to “negotiate a certain formula for these areas”, Khalil said.“But Damascus has not yet decided anything or made its true position clear despite the urgency of the situation,” he added.If diplomacy failed, he said, Kurdish forces would have no choice but to “resist” the Turks.Can the US save the day?The United States — both a NATO ally of Turkey and backer of the Kurds — is stuck in the middle.Despite Kurdish fears, on Monday the Pentagon insisted any unilateral offensive by Turkey would be “unacceptable“.But finding an arrangement that will suit both sides is a tricky task, analysts say.Nicholas Danforth, a fellow at the German Marshall Fund, said the Americans and the Turks had different goals.“US safe zone proposals have focused on the narrow goal of keeping Turkey’s border safe,” he said.But “Turkey envisions something like Afrin”, which it now totally controls with its Syrian rebel proxies.Ankara’s latest threats come amid signs of growing hostility towards the Syrian refugee population in Turkey, the largest in the world at 3.6 million.Fellow analyst Nicholas Heras said Erdogan also aims to “relieve domestic political pressure on himself by resettling tens of thousands of Syrian refugees back inside Syria”.Faced with Ankara’s demands, the United States would likely seek a compromise in joint patrols, including both Turkey and the anti-IS coalition, said Heras, from the Center for a New American Security.“If they give Erdogan the ‘win’ of forcing a Turkish military presence in some areas… in chaperoned patrols with the US and perhaps French forces, then the threat of further Turkish military action can be averted,” he said.But Washington is not asking the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces if they will accept a Turkish military presence, he added.“It is telling the SDF this is a fait accompli.”If Turkey is truly concerned about terror, it could create a buffer within its own territory. But Turkish diplomats and generals must recognize that Turkish troops in Kurdish regions of Syria would be about as provocative as Armenian or Greek troops inside Turkey, Michael Rubin a former Pentagon official said in April.Rubin said in his article “Turkey’s demand for a Syria buffer zone is about oil. The vast majority of Syria’s oil resources would also fall in the “buffer zone” that Turkey seeks to occupy. In effect, what Turkey seeks is not only the expulsion of Syrian Kurds from the buffer zone, but possession of the oil reserves their historic towns and villages sit over.”In 2013, the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party PYD — the political branch of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) — has established three autonomous Cantons of Jazeera, Kobani and Afrin and a Kurdish government across Syrian Kurdistan in 2013. On March 17, 2016, Kurdish authorities announced the creation of a “federal region” made up of those semi-autonomous regions in Syrian Kurdistan.Washington has for years supported the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria, as part of an international anti-jihadist coalition dominated by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). But U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly announced the pullout from Syria.The Kurdish PYD and its powerful military wing YPG/YPJ, considered the most effective fighting force against IS in Syria and U.S. has provided them with arms. The YPG, which is the backbone of the SDF forces, has seized swathes of Syria from Islamic State.Previous incursionsTurkey has launched two previous offenses into Syria against the Kurdish YPG, in 2016 and 2018 respectively.In 2016, the Turkish troops entered northern Syria in an area some 100 km east of Afrin to stop the Kurdish YPG forces from extending areas under their control and connecting Syrian Kurdistan’s Kobani and Hasaka in the east with Afrin canton in the west.In January 2018, Turkish military forces backed pro-Ankara Syrian mercenary fighters to clear the YPG from its northwestern enclave of Afrin. In March 2018, the operation was completed with the capture of the Kurdish city of Afrin.The flags of Turkey and Syrian rebel groups were raised in the Kurdish Afrin city and a statue of Kurdish hero Kawa, a symbol of resistance against oppressors, was torn down.Residents of the Kurdish city and Human right groups accuse Turkey and pro-Ankara fighters of kidnappings for ransom, armed robberies and torture.Turkey fears the creation of a Kurdish autonomous region or Kurdish state in Syrian Kurdistan could encourage separatism amongst its own Kurds, according to analysts.Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | AFPComments Comments