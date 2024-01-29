KRG Condemns Attack on U.S. Forces in Jordan

2024-01-29 15:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) condemned the recent attack on U.S. forces in Jordan.

Government spokesman Peshwa Hawrami expressed, in a statement, Kurdistan's condolences to the United States for the loss of several soldiers in the attack.

Hawrami emphasized the importance of "preserving the security and stability of Jordan," urging to avoid any actions that could escalate the conflict and threaten regional stability.

Earlier, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani condemned the "cowardly attack on U.S. forces in NE Jordan in the strongest terms."

"My thoughts are with the U.S. government and people for the tragic losses in this difficult time." He said.

Kurdistan's president, Nechirvan Barzani, also denounced the targeting.

"I strongly condemn the terrorist attack against U.S. forces in northeast Jordan," President Barzani wrote in a post on X. "I also extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers. We stand with the people of the United States during this difficult time. We wish the injured a speedy recovery."

Three U.S. service members were killed in a drone attack by Iran-backed forces on U.S. troops in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border, President Joe Biden and U.S. officials said on Sunday.

It is the first deadly strike against U.S. forces since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October and marks a major escalation in tensions that have engulfed the Middle East.

"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," Biden said in a statement.

"Have no doubt - we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," he said.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella organization of hardline Iran-backed militant groups, claimed attacks on three bases, including one on the Jordan-Syria border.

Iran's mission to the United Nations said in a statement on Monday that Tehran was not involved in the attack.

"Iran had no connection and had nothing to do with the attack on the U.S. base," the mission said in a statement published by the state news agency IRNA.

It added: "There is a conflict between U.S. forces and resistance groups in the region, which reciprocate retaliatory attacks."

At least 34 personnel were injured in the attack, but that number is expected to change as more people seek care, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command. Eight personnel were evacuated from Jordan for higher-level care but are stable.

The attack is likely to fan fears of wider conflict in the Middle East, where war broke out in Gaza after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, which killed 1,200. Israel's subsequent assault on Gaza has killed over 26,000 and injured more than 65,000 Palestinians, according to the local health ministry.

Since then, U.S. forces have come under attack more than 150 times by Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria, causing at least 70 casualties before Sunday's attack, most of them traumatic brain injuries.

U.S. warships have also been fired at by Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen, who are regularly attacking commercial ships passing through Red Sea waters off Yemen's coast.