Iraq warns of expanding regional conflict after 3 US soldiers killed

2024-01-29 15:30:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Following the drone attack that targeted a US base on the Jordanian-Syrian border, Iraq condemned the strike that led to the death of 3 US soldiers. In a statement released on Monday, the Iraqi government expressed its worry over the serious security developments in the region and said that it is monitoring […]

