2024-01-29 18:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Supreme Judicial Council and the US Department of the Treasury discussed on Monday the sanctions imposed on Iraqi companies. The President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zaidan, received in Baghdad the US Department of the Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, the Charge d’Affaires of the […]

The post Iraqi judiciary, US Treasury discuss sanctions on Iraqi firms appeared first on Iraqi News.