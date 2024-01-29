2024-01-29 19:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Remittances of currency abroad increased in the Central Bank of Iraq’s (CBI) auction on Monday by 93 percent, compared to cash sales, to reach $193 million. The CBI sold on Monday, during its auction for buying and selling the US currency, $208,032,380, at an exchange rate of 1305 Iraqi dinar for letters […]

The post Remittances of currency abroad rise in CBI’s auction appeared first on Iraqi News.