Home › INA › The first regiment of Nineveh operations in the PMF ends up searching 24 villages and finding a bunker for Daash

The first regiment of Nineveh operations in the PMF ends up searching 24 villages and finding a bunker for Daash

2019/08/06 | 23:20



BAGHDAD - INA















The 1st Battalion of the Nineveh Operations Command in the Popular Mobilization Brigade completed on Tuesday the search and clearance of 24 villages of al-Shoura district south of Mosul as part of the third will of victory.The first day of the operations witnessed the inspection of the first regiment of the village of Ghazil, the archeological hill of the ruins, Khirbat al-Yazidi, Tal Shahab, Tal Fatim, Wadi Fatima, Al-Khwain, Hawait, Jern 1, Jern 2), pointing to the discovery of an ISIS cache used to store explosives, improvised explosive devices and a number of 120 mm mortar rounds.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-BAGHDAD - INAThe 1st Battalion of the Nineveh Operations Command in the Popular Mobilization Brigade completed on Tuesday the search and clearance of 24 villages of al-Shoura district south of Mosul as part of the third will of victory.The first day of the operations witnessed the inspection of the first regiment of the village of Ghazil, the archeological hill of the ruins, Khirbat al-Yazidi, Tal Shahab, Tal Fatim, Wadi Fatima, Al-Khwain, Hawait, Jern 1, Jern 2), pointing to the discovery of an ISIS cache used to store explosives, improvised explosive devices and a number of 120 mm mortar rounds.