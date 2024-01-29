Iraq Urges De-escalation after attack on U.S. troops on Jordanian-Syrian Border

2024-01-29 21:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed alarm over the recent attack on American troops near Jordan's border with Syria.

On Sunday, three U.S. service members were killed and 35 others wounded in a drone attack by The Islamic Resistance in Iraq on the U.S. troops in northeastern Jordan.

In a statement, MoFA called on the international community to strive towards de-escalation, highlighting the ongoing Iraqi-Amercian negotiations where the government of Iraq "seeks positive agreements that will benefit it and the region."

Meanwhile, an informed source told Shafaq News Agency that Iraqi government officials are actively engaging with Washighton to discourage any retaliatory attacks within Iraqi territory following the targeting of American forces in Jordan.

The source highlighted the efforts to prevent escalation and security tension in Iraq, considering the potentially significant and dangerous consequences on the overall situation.