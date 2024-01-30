Iraq stresses the urgent importance of regional de-escalation

2024-01-30 03:30:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iraqi authorities on Monday condemned the drone attack that killed three US military personnel in Jordan, calling for an “end to the cycle of violence” in the Middle East. “The Iraqi government condemns the ongoing escalation,” Government Spokesman Bassem Al-Awadi said in a statement, adding that it was willing “to collaborate on establishing […]

