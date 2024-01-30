2024-01-30 03:30:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Doha – Jordan will meet Tajikistan in the Asian Cup quarter-finals after scoring twice in three minutes deep in stoppage time to stun Iraq 3-2 in a thriller on Monday. Jordan had a man advantage after the 77th-minute dismissal of Aymen Hussein but looked down and out in injury time, only for Yazan Al-Arab to […]

The post Iraq-Jordan ref Alireza sends off Aymen Hussein for celebrating appeared first on Iraqi News.