Parliament sets date for voting on Iraqi National Security Law

2024-01-30 11:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News /The Presidency of the Parliament has set the date for voting on the National Security Law next week.

The Parliament's media department stated that "Acting Speaker of the Parliament Mohsen Al-Mandalawi chaired an extensive meeting of the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee, attended by Deputy Speaker Shawan Abdullah and the committee's chairman and members."