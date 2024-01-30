Iraqi parliament postpones interrogation of media network chief amid alleged political pressures

2024-01-30 13:30:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi parliament's presidium on Tuesday opted to defer the interrogation of Nabil Jasim, the head of the Iraqi Media Network.

The postponement, scheduled for the following week, was confirmed to be at the behest of Jasim himself, according to parliamentary sources.

Our correspondent to the parliament reported that the delay was communicated as a response to an official request submitted by Nabil Jasim.

This development comes in the wake of earlier statements by Raed al-Maliki, a member of the parliamentary legal committee, who suggested external pressures are being exerted to manipulate the parliamentary process.

Earlier today, lawmaker al-Maliki expressed discontent with what he deemed as a deliberate omission of this development from the media network's news coverage.

Addressing reporters in a press conference held at the parliament building, al-Maliki stated, "the official announcement of the interrogation of the head of the Iraqi Media Network was made over 100 days ago, accompanied by the submission of legal documents. The prolonged delay in the interrogation process is attributed to political interventions and pressures during the tenure of the former parliament president."

He reaffirmed his commitment to proceeding with the interrogation in accordance with the constitutional and internal parliamentary regulations.